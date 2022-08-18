Tcwp LLC Buys New Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,499,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,438,000 after purchasing an additional 164,539 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,266,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,189,000 after purchasing an additional 51,831 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,996,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,108,000 after purchasing an additional 101,760 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,143,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,265,000 after purchasing an additional 62,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $104.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.79 and a 200-day moving average of $106.44. The firm has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.42. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.73 and a twelve month high of $124.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

