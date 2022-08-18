Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,346 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,346 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Plug Power by 274.1% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 16.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,204,101 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,449,000 after purchasing an additional 168,741 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in Plug Power by 16.0% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 18,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 52.6% during the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 14,785 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 190,609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after acquiring an additional 36,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $28.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.12 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.51. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $46.50.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 105.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Plug Power from $49.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Plug Power from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Plug Power from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Plug Power from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.61.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

