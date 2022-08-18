Tcwp LLC Makes New Investment in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth about $3,038,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth about $929,000. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth about $6,578,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $158,528.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,118.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $158,528.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,118.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $56,935.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,962.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,804 shares of company stock valued at $8,491,434. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.82.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $111.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $62.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.41. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.05 and a 52-week high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Further Reading

