Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,521 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Regions Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Barings LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 22,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Regions Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 65,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in Regions Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 82,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on RF shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Regions Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

RF stock opened at $22.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.29. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 14.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 30.63%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

