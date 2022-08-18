Tcwp LLC Purchases New Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 765 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 873.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 823.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of American Express stock opened at $163.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $122.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a 12-month low of $134.12 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.11.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on AXP. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

