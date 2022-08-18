Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 1,090 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of C. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.95.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $53.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.40 and a 200-day moving average of $53.38. The company has a market cap of $104.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $43.44 and a one year high of $73.90.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.