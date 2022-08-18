Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Purchased by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. OTR Global raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,831.75.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,705.49 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,196.28 and a one year high of $1,958.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,401.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,446.02. The company has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total value of $395,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,386,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,636 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.44, for a total transaction of $2,508,707.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,062,827.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total value of $395,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,386,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,719 shares of company stock valued at $11,629,340. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

