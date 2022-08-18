Lmcg Investments LLC Invests $640,000 in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CNA Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 5,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Five Below by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Five Below by 3.1% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Five Below by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Five Below by 6.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIVE. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Five Below to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.32.

Five Below Price Performance

Five Below stock opened at $143.98 on Thursday. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $237.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.04.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The firm had revenue of $639.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

