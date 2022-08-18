MAI Capital Management Takes $514,000 Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 961.5% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $307,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,175 shares of company stock valued at $477,548 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Shares of IRM stock opened at $54.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $41.67 and a 52-week high of $58.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 196.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.