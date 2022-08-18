MAI Capital Management Sells 1,724 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

MAI Capital Management cut its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Sony Group in the first quarter worth approximately $38,003,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,737,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at $20,629,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at $15,436,000. Finally, Key Square Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at $12,903,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on SONY shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

Sony Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $87.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $107.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.58. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $79.05 and a 52-week high of $133.75.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 11.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

