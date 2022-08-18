Lmcg Investments LLC Buys New Position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLMR. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Palomar in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Palomar by 172.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palomar by 21.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 24.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PLMR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Palomar from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Palomar from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palomar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.17.

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,850,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,850,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $293,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 90,386 shares in the company, valued at $6,637,043.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,927 shares of company stock worth $5,754,691. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLMR stock opened at $77.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 0.12. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $97.18.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.23 million. Palomar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

