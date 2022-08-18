Lmcg Investments LLC Buys Shares of 2,789 Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Repligen by 34.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Repligen by 1,629.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Repligen by 8.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,361,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Repligen by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,786,000 after acquiring an additional 85,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Repligen by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Repligen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Repligen

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,933,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,933,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total transaction of $2,214,754.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,518,831.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,412 shares of company stock valued at $11,836,304 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Repligen Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $248.50 on Thursday. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $137.21 and a 1 year high of $327.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.07.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. Repligen had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $207.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Repligen’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on RGEN. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.00.

About Repligen

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.