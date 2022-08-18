Wealth Alliance Takes Position in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DCP. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 34,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 716,884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,700,000 after purchasing an additional 205,875 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,187 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 710,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,516,000 after purchasing an additional 208,637 shares in the last quarter. 33.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCP Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of DCP stock opened at $34.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. DCP Midstream, LP has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $39.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.91.

DCP Midstream Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 46.36%.

DCP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.13.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

Featured Articles

