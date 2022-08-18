Lmcg Investments LLC Invests $592,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 217,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 849.1% during the 1st quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 27,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,765,000 after acquiring an additional 25,022 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,514,000 after acquiring an additional 7,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 47,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $255.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.29. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.97 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.