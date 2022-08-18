Lmcg Investments LLC Invests $289,000 in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $521,000. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on WEC. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

In related news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $78,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,498.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,586 shares of company stock valued at $4,968,059 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC opened at $106.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.07. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.84 and a fifty-two week high of $108.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 67.21%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.