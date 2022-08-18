Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XEL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 575.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 561,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,042,000 after purchasing an additional 478,742 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 156,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Xcel Energy

In related news, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $1,045,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,245.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $152,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $1,045,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,763,245.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ XEL opened at $76.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $77.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.66%. Research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XEL. Barclays dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.90.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.