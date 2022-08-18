Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Purchased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Sun Communities by 21.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in Sun Communities by 4.7% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 2,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the first quarter worth about $601,000.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sun Communities news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,139,936.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,154,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total value of $674,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,496. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,139,936.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,154,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sun Communities Price Performance

Shares of SUI opened at $171.36 on Thursday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.64 and a fifty-two week high of $211.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.16. The company has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.77, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 12.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SUI. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI set a $194.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.75.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.