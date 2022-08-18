People s United Financial Inc. Sells 2,822 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in AutoNation by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Trading Down 4.0 %

NYSE AN opened at $127.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.56 and a twelve month high of $135.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.86 and its 200 day moving average is $113.67.

Insider Activity at AutoNation

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.52. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.96% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $120,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,584 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,484.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 4,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $539,201.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,874,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,654,292.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $120,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,584 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,484.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 884,081 shares of company stock worth $102,746,537 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on AutoNation from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on AutoNation from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.29.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

