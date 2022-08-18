Wealth Alliance Makes New Investment in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 461 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:TDY opened at $399.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $344.66 and a fifty-two week high of $493.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $383.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $415.83. The stock has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.06.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.05. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teledyne Technologies



Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

