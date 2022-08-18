S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 273.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 7,700.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.00.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $387.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $352.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.87 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The company has a market cap of $129.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.04.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

In other news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total transaction of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,513.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total value of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total value of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,513.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

