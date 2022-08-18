Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Down 7% Following Insider Selling

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) shares dropped 7% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $89.06 and last traded at $89.45. Approximately 8,622 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 556,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.19.

Specifically, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $836,326.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,286,473.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LITE. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lumentum from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Lumentum to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.92.

Lumentum Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.35.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.99 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lumentum

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter worth $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter worth $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter worth $36,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Lumentum during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Lumentum by 4,000.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Further Reading

