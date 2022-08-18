MAI Capital Management Acquires 108 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,683 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in SAP were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in SAP by 207.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 507,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,141,000 after purchasing an additional 342,546 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SAP by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,023,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,572,000 after purchasing an additional 215,811 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in SAP by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,104,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,802,000 after purchasing an additional 85,772 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SAP by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 506,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,945,000 after purchasing an additional 47,886 shares during the period.

NYSE SAP opened at $92.95 on Thursday. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $83.50 and a 12 month high of $151.48. The stock has a market cap of $109.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SAP shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on SAP from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on SAP from €120.00 ($122.45) to €110.00 ($112.24) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 20th. BNP Paribas lowered SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on SAP from €120.00 ($122.45) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

