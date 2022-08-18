2,410 Shares in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Acquired by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 274.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SEDG. TheStreet upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $348.00 to $389.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $405.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.24.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.83, for a total transaction of $2,415,673.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 168,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,660,238.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total transaction of $573,002.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,177.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Meir Adest sold 7,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.83, for a total transaction of $2,415,673.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 168,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,660,238.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,335 shares of company stock valued at $5,423,569 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $310.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.96. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.86 and a fifty-two week high of $389.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $293.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.07.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

