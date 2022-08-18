MAI Capital Management Increases Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

MAI Capital Management increased its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 272,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,563,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the first quarter worth approximately $1,949,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Kellogg by 13.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kellogg by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total transaction of $10,122,556.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,462,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,859,883.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 876,918 shares of company stock worth $62,188,102. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $75.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.27. The company has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.43. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $76.50.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on K. StockNews.com raised shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.20.

Kellogg Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

