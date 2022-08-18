Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $454,000 Holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 155.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,033 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 561.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 9.6% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SKY opened at $65.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.71. Skyline Champion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.04 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.46. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $725.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.65 million. As a group, analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SKY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Skyline Champion to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush upgraded Skyline Champion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Skyline Champion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyline Champion

In other news, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 6,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $343,817.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $92,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 5,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $394,989.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,813 shares in the company, valued at $2,589,215.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 6,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $343,817.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About Skyline Champion

(Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.