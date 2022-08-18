MAI Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

MAI Capital Management reduced its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,044,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 137.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 652,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,682,000 after acquiring an additional 377,552 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,604,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 257.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 394,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,810,000 after acquiring an additional 284,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 445,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,280,000 after acquiring an additional 233,810 shares in the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.1 %

TSCO opened at $204.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.44. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $241.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.02 and its 200 day moving average is $207.13. The stock has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.53.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

