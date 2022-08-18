T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management decreased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.92, for a total value of $2,938,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 634,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,216,626.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.92, for a total value of $2,938,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 634,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,216,626.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,468.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $145.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $147.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.58. The stock has a market cap of $182.53 billion, a PE ratio of 106.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.48.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.50). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.68.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

