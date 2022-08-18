People s United Financial Inc. Has $887,000 Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 82.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 109,014 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,247,042 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $461,834,000 after buying an additional 369,492 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 3.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,109,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $393,159,000 after buying an additional 375,207 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,242,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $236,265,000 after buying an additional 186,383 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 21.2% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $184,627,000 after buying an additional 828,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,582,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,033,000 after purchasing an additional 103,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Price Performance

BWA opened at $38.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.19 and a 200 day moving average of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.77. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.09.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BWA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “maintains” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $706,456.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,102.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

