B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Takes $1.04 Million Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Repligen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,003,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Repligen by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Repligen by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 39,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Repligen by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors lifted its holdings in Repligen by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGEN opened at $248.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 89.71, a P/E/G ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.07. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $137.21 and a 1 year high of $327.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.69.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $207.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RGEN. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stephens lifted their price target on Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.00.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,667 shares in the company, valued at $38,933,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,667 shares in the company, valued at $38,933,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total value of $1,230,908.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,412 shares of company stock worth $11,836,304 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

