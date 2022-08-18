Lmcg Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $2,589,853,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Linde by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,835,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,714,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,192 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter worth $504,023,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Linde by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,657,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,654,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,567 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in Linde by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,443,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $780,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Trading Down 0.9 %

LIN opened at $309.46 on Thursday. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $265.12 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $154.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $292.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.79.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. AlphaValue raised shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Linde from €325.00 ($331.63) to €350.00 ($357.14) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.60.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.