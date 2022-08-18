People s United Financial Inc. Has $907,000 Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 273.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 7,700.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at $65,956,265.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $387.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $352.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.06. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.87 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.12). S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPGI. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.00.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.