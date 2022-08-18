Lmcg Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Paychex by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 16,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $725,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.75.

PAYX opened at $138.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.55 and a 52-week high of $141.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.09.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.29%.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $452,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,782.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $452,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,782.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 21,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $2,526,500.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,535 shares in the company, valued at $49,118,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

