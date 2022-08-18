Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $163.00 at DA Davidson

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by DA Davidson from $148.00 to $163.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $153.03.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:WMT opened at $139.52 on Wednesday. Walmart has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 442.9% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.