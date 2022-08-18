Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,201 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.05% of Digital Realty Trust worth $20,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,549.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,510,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DLR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.14.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $132.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.31. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.63 and a 12-month high of $178.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.02%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

