Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 14,451 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,451 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $16,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,022,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,531,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,519 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,729,361,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,284,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,121,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,178 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,610,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,722,000 after acquiring an additional 193,315 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,132,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,029,000 after buying an additional 127,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $80.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $67.48 and a 12 month high of $94.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.83. The stock has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.08%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equity Residential from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Evercore ISI set a $86.00 target price on Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $467,216.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

