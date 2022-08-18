Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 6,832 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,418 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,832 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $17,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on LOW shares. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $222.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.32.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $215.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.34 and its 200 day moving average is $202.56. The company has a market capitalization of $137.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.23%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

