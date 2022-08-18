Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,263 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Catalent worth $18,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 79,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 4.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 365.7% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 9,502 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 983,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,879,000 after buying an additional 49,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTLT opened at $108.40 on Thursday. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.34 and a 52 week high of $142.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.53.

In other news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $34,528.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,339.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Catalent news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $37,094.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,608,951.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $34,528.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,339.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,462 shares of company stock worth $476,951 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

