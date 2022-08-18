Van ECK Associates Corp Has $20.48 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,431,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 493,479 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 2.48% of BlackRock TCP Capital worth $20,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 68,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 17,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 96,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.89% of the company’s stock.

TCPC opened at $13.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 21.75, a current ratio of 21.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $14.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.48. The stock has a market cap of $805.31 million, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.40.

BlackRock TCP Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 33.13% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.71%.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

