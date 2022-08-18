Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 823,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 145,345 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.27% of Starwood Property Trust worth $19,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STWD. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,841,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,151,000 after purchasing an additional 513,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,530,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,243,000 after purchasing an additional 187,606 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,202,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,645 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $60,417,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,679,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,359,000 after purchasing an additional 16,601 shares during the period. 46.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of STWD stock opened at $24.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.22. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $19.69 and a one year high of $26.35.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust to $25.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

