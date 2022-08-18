Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 5,341 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $19,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.92.

ADP opened at $260.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $261.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.63.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 59.34%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

