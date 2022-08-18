Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 429,639 Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,216,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429,639 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 1.88% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $18,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,470,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,580,000 after acquiring an additional 729,276 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 214.5% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 387,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 264,293 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 115,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 76,677 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 50,911 shares during the period. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter worth $683,000. Institutional investors own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Performance

NYSE:BCSF opened at $14.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average is $15.07. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $969.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.23.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Dividend Announcement

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.21%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is 90.67%.

Insider Transactions at Bain Capital Specialty Finance

In other Bain Capital Specialty Finance news, Director Clare Stack Richer bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,784 shares in the company, valued at $244,878.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

(Get Rating)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.