Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $19,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 678.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVS. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.33.

Shares of NVS opened at $85.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $188.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.51. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.09 and a twelve month high of $94.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.61.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. Novartis’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

