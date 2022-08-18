Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,888,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,543 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $17,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 100,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. 45.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 58,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $525,793.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,974 shares in the company, valued at $26,884.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on TEVA. Piper Sandler cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.56. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $11.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.31.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

See Also

