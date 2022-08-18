Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,860 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 579,219 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $21,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RIO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at $481,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,153 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 513,937 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,403,000 after purchasing an additional 12,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. 10.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($64.04) to GBX 5,350 ($64.64) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($72.50) to GBX 5,800 ($70.08) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($59.21) to GBX 4,700 ($56.79) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,345.71.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

NYSE RIO opened at $59.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.37. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $84.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $2.67 per share. This represents a yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.