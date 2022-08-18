Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 74 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 501 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSTR. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 52.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MicroStrategy Price Performance

MicroStrategy stock opened at $325.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.23. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $891.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MicroStrategy Profile

A number of analysts have issued reports on MSTR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on MicroStrategy from $453.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $593.25.

(Get Rating)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.