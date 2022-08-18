Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,558 Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of O. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 1.1% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 1.1% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in Realty Income by 2.2% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 8,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Realty Income by 30.3% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:O opened at $73.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.86. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.42, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a sep 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 280.19%.

Several analysts have weighed in on O shares. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

