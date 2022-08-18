Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Shares Sold by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) by 65.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,886 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLF. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth about $109,087,000. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,531,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,597,000 after buying an additional 567,000 shares during the period. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 2,755,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,786,000 after buying an additional 410,086 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 2,073,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,888,000 after buying an additional 400,555 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the first quarter worth approximately $11,014,000.

HLF stock opened at $30.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.12. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a twelve month low of $19.30 and a twelve month high of $54.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.60.

In other news, Director Alan W. Lefevre acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,670.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Argus lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

