Ascent Group LLC Has $455,000 Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 46,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $552,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,776,000. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 32,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 16,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

TLT stock opened at $114.72 on Thursday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $108.11 and a 1 year high of $155.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.07.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.