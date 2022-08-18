Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 260 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Evoke Wealth LLC reduced its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Truist Financial Trading Down 1.6 %

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $51.20 on Thursday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $44.68 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.17%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

