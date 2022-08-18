Ascent Group LLC Sells 27,294 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Ascent Group LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 83.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,294 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toews Corp ADV grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 2,251,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,748,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 968.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,714,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,903 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,217,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,805,000 after purchasing an additional 338,600 shares during the last quarter. SCHRODERS IS Ltd purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,458,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 756,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,524,000 after purchasing an additional 35,389 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $96.00 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $89.81 and a twelve month high of $110.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.02.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

